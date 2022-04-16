Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $85.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,041,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $85,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

