Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $98.30 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $98,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $53.44. 210,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,451. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

