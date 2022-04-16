Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,407,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,462. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

