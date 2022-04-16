Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

LIT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 369,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

