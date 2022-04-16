Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 683,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $78,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after acquiring an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $38,759,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $94.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,640. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

