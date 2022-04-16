Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,255 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $32,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,346.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,953,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $479.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.