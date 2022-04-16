Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 36,053 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,053 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.25. 35,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.