Advisor Partners LLC Buys 696 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

