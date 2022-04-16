Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,562,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. 5,301,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,151. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.