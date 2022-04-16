Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $243.74. The stock had a trading volume of 957,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,218. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.43 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

