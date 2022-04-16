Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

ETN traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.89. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

