Advisor Partners LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 998,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

