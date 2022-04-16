Advisor Partners LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $73.95. 1,095,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

