Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $31.74. 1,342,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,607. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

