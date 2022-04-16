Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.