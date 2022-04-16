Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of STT stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

