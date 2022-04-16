Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ventas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

