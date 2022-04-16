Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 2,234 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,187. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

