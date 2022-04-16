Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average is $261.12.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

