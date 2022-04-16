Advisor Partners LLC Sells 258 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 443,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

