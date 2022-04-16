Advisor Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $32.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,227.29. 402,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,276.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,346.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

