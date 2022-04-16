Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 244,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,461. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

