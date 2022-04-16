Advisor Partners LLC Sells 751 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Shares of DE traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.75. 1,522,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,829. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $439.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.69 and its 200 day moving average is $369.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

