Aeron Market Capitalization Tops $8,089.97 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 97.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $8,089.97 and approximately $20,713.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 243.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

