Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,174,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,781,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.26. 239,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

