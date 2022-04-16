Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE A traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.44. 3,360,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,564. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

