Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:A opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.