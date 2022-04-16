Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

ADC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.