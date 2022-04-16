Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in March

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on EADSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbus from €165.00 ($179.35) to €170.00 ($184.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of EADSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 230,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,379. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

