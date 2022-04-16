Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) will announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

