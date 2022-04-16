Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,522.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.49. 20,931,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,829,960. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $241.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

