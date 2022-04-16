Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 151,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 20,931,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,843,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $241.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

