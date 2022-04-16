Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,289 shares of company stock worth $929,141. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

