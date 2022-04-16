Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $815.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Y stock opened at $845.49 on Wednesday. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.97.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $4,960,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 126.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

