Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.01

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.01 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24.35 ($0.32), with a volume of 18,074 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.81 million and a P/E ratio of -30.44.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

