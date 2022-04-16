Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.