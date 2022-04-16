Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $31,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $167.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

