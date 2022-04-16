Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Shares Up 4.9%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69. 299,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 131,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73.

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper and gold properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located northwest of the community of Fort St.

