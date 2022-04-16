Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,223 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 66.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 145,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth $6,521,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

