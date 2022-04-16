Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Brin Sergey Sells 2,710 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92.

GOOGL traded down $63.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,534.60. 1,576,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,690.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,788.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,382.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.