Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

