Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 29,607 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

