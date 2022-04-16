Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Altria Group stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

