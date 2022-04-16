American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

