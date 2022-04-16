American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $63.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in American International Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in American International Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

