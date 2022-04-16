American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
