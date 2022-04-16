Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

