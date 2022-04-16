AmonD (AMON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,607.00

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,607.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.80 or 0.07468594 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,399.91 or 0.99917295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041620 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars.

