AMS Capital Ltda Has $37.45 Million Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Suzano accounts for approximately 8.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.25% of Suzano worth $37,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Suzano by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 766,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,053. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

