AMS Capital Ltda Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

CRM stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.41. 5,126,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,473. The company has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total value of $111,780.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,314,582. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

